2022 Peugeot 308 revealed in leaked marketing images

Pictures of the unmasked 2022 Peugeot 308 have surfaced online ahead of the French hatchback's full reveal.

The images, which appeared on the Worldscoop forum, provide more rear-end detail than spy shots of a partially obscured 308 that did the rounds last week. These images feature the same attractive green paintwork and the classy new Peugeot logo.

The third-generation Peugeot 308 looks rather voluptuous compared to it straight-bodied hatchback contemporaries, with a pronounced crease that runs from the tip of the LED headlight over the front fender. It flattens out along the doors but reappears over the rear door handle and flows around its bulging rear haunches.

Headlights also flow into the grille and sit above fang-shaped daytime running lights that provide a bolder look, adopted from the smaller 208 hatch.

In this SUV-crazy world it's nice to see an all-new hatchback design emerge - also exciting is talk of a 308 wagon currently undergoing tests.

Inside, the new 308 retains Peugeot's funky i-Cockpit driver display arrangement with small steering wheel and high-set instruments. The premium-looking dashboard sports edgy angular lines and a low-mounted panoramic infotainment screen.

It rides on an updated version of the EMP2 platform, which has been modified to accept electric and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions including the pictured car.

While specifications of the 308 PHEV has yet to be revealed, Peugeot already has a potent 265kW/520Nm plug-in powertrain in its Euro-market Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered sedans and wagons that feature a 147kW 1.6-litre turbo engine augmented by an 11.5kWh lithium-ion battery. Twin electric motors have 81kW on the front axle and 83kW at the rear.

It's PHEV powertrains like this that will power a 308 hot hatch version under Peugeot's new PSE performance arm.

Peugeot is expected to unveil the third-generation 2022 Peugeot 308 soon.

GALLERY: Click on the main pic to see more Mk3 Peugeot 308 images