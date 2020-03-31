The new-generation Peugeot 308 hatchback has been spied within days of its March 2021 reveal.

Looking showroom-ready with trimmings including a new badge, the 2022 308's face follows the French carmaker's new design language as seen on the latest 208, 2008 and facelifted 3008, which includes the frameless grille and fang-like daytime running light signature.

While obscured, its sweptback roof appears to have a steeper angle than its predecessor.

Inside, it looks as though it has retained Peugeot's funky i-Cockpit dashboard arrangement with small steering wheel and high-set instruments.

It's expected the Mk3 308 is riding on an updated version of the EMP2 platform, which has been modified to accept electric and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions down the track.

The PHEV powertrains are of particular interest as they're set to include a hot hatch version under Peugeot's new PSE performance arm. Rear-axle electric motors boost power beyond 220kW.

As reported by MOTOR, the company has already put a toe in the water with the potent 265kW/520Nm Euro-market Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered sedans and wagons. Those variants feature a 147kW 1.6-litre turbo engine augmented by an 11.5kWh lithium-ion battery and twin electric motors with 81kW on the front axle and 83kW at the rear.

MORE Peugeot news, reviews and specs

All-wheel drive grip endows this model with a punchy 5.2sec 0-100km/h capability.

The rollout of PSE versions is slated to feature one new launch per calendar year, starting with this next-gen 308 hatch.