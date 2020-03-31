WhichCar
Spy photos: Peugeot's new 308 hatch shows off new logo

By David Bonnici, 10 Mar 2021 Car News

2022 Peugeot 308 revealed in spy photos

The new generation of Peugeot's small hatch surfaces in revealing new images, with the brand's sharp new logo in full view

The new-generation Peugeot 308 hatchback has been spied within days of its March 2021 reveal. 

Looking showroom-ready with trimmings including a new badge, the 2022 308's face follows the French carmaker's new design language as seen on the latest 208, 2008 and facelifted 3008, which includes the frameless grille and fang-like daytime running light signature.

2022 Peugeot 308 revealed

While obscured, its sweptback roof appears to have a steeper angle than its predecessor.

Inside, it looks as though it has retained Peugeot's funky i-Cockpit dashboard arrangement with small steering wheel and high-set instruments.

2022 Peugeot 308 revealed

It's expected the Mk3 308 is riding on an updated version of the EMP2 platform, which has been modified to accept electric and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions down the track.

The PHEV powertrains are of particular interest as they're set to include a hot hatch version under Peugeot's new PSE performance arm. Rear-axle electric motors boost power beyond 220kW. 

2022 Peugeot 308 revealed

As reported by MOTOR, the company has already put a toe in the water with the potent 265kW/520Nm Euro-market Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered sedans and wagons. Those variants feature a 147kW 1.6-litre turbo engine augmented by an 11.5kWh lithium-ion battery and twin electric motors with 81kW on the front axle and 83kW at the rear.

MORE Peugeot news, reviews and specs

All-wheel drive grip endows this model with a punchy 5.2sec 0-100km/h capability.

The rollout of PSE versions is slated to feature one new launch per calendar year, starting with this next-gen 308 hatch. 

