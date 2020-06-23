BMW has issued a recall notice for a small batch of 2020 hybrid vehicles in the Mini Countryman, X5, 7 Series, 5 Series and 3 Series model ranges due to a battery fault.

The Australian Consumer Competition Commission’s statement on Product Safety Australia says the battery cells could have been exposed to foreign particles.

At full charge, “these impurities could activate a short circuit within the high-voltage battery” it continues, "which could cause a fire, increasing the risk of an accident and injury or death to vehicle occupants and/or other road users".

The ACCC recall notice reports that 61 vehicles sold between January 29 and September 18 in 2020 are affected, publishing a spreadsheet of their Vehicle Identification Numbers here. (See our article here for guidance on finding your VIN.)

READ Audi recalls family cars for airbag sensor fix

This follows another recently issued recall for 2020 BMW X5, X6 and X7 variants, due to an improperly welded front axle seam.

An incomplete weld could lead to steering failures if the right-hand-side tension strut completely separates.

“Sudden loss of steering control increases the risk of accident,” the statement says, “causing serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and/or other road users.”

This affects a smaller batch of 14 vehicles across the X5, X6 and X7 model ranges, sold between May 1 and October 31 in 2020.

BMW will contact all owners concerned. If you think your vehicle is affected, you can contact the Group Customer Interaction Centre on 1800 813 299 to arrange repair.

READ NEXT GM recalls 7m vehicles for faulty Takata airbags