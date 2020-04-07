WhichCar
Audi recalls small batch of family cars for airbag sensor fix

By Mike Stevens, 05 Feb 2021 Car News

Audi recalls family vehicles for airbag sensor fix

A faulty crash sensor connector could lead to a delay in the operation of airbag and/or seatbelt tensioner

Audi Australia has issued a recall notice for 19 vehicles across its model-year 2021 Q7, SQ7 and RS6 lines to address a fault in its airbag system.  

The company reports that a faulty connector on the system’s crash sensor could become detached, potentially causing a delay in the deployment of side airbags and curtain airbags.   

Audi recalls family vehicles for airbag sensor fixAs well, the fault could cause a delay in the function of the vehicles’ belt tensioners in the event of a crash.

Audi warns that any delay in the operation of these systems would increase the risk of injury or death for vehicle occupants.   

A list of VINs (Vehicle Identification Numbers) for the affected vehicles can be found here, in PDF form. (Click here for a guide on how to find your VIN.)

Audi recalls family vehicles for airbag sensor fixTo remedy the fault, Audi is contacting all known owners of affected vehicles. Owners can also contact their nearest Audi dealer to arrange inspection and repair.  

Owners can call Audi Australia on 1800 50 2834 between 8am and 6pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

