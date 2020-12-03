2022 Chevrolet Silverado all-electric pick-up being built in the US

General Motors is building a fully electric version of its lauded Silverado pick-up truck.

According to GM President Mark Reuss, the EV Silverado will be built at the automaker’s Factory Zero manufacturing facilities in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.

The pick-up will be built alongside GMC’s new electric Hummer, and both vehicles will share the same EV Ultium Platform architecture.

GM says the electric Silverado has been designed and developed from the ground up as a purely EV vehicle.

Driving range is claimed to be more than 640 kilometres from a single charge, although GM hasn’t confirmed exactly how many batteries or motors will be used to power the truck.

However, as the Silverado is being based on the same platform as the Hummer, it isn’t hard to imagine that the same 20-module double-stacked battery pack could be an option.

If that’s the case, power could be rated as high as 619kW and 1350Nm, which would make the EV Silverado the most powerful version of the moniker ever created by GM.

“The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,” said Reuss.

News of the electric pickup comes in the wake of GM’s recent announcement that the automaker is planning to deliver more than one million electric vehicles globally by 2025.

WhichCar reached out to General Motors Speciality Vehicles (GMSV) to find out whether or not Australia will be seeing the EV Silverado in local showrooms, but the brand wouldn't confirm which US models, if any, might be likely to make it to our shores anytime soon.

A spokesperson for GMSV said: “At GMSV we're focusing on bringing three exciting vehicles to Australian and New Zealand truck and performance car enthusiasts - the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and the all-new, right-hand drive, C8 Corvette."

MORE: Silverado stories

MORE: All Chevrolet stories

