Cupra to enter Aussie market from early 2022

Local product line-up will include Ateca, Formentor, and León

Spanish performance brand Cupra has announced Ben Wilks will step into the newly created role of brand director for Cupra Australia.

Wilks, who currently serves as the general manager sales for Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles, has previously worked across several roles for Audi and Volkswagen Australia.

Seat’s high-performance spin-off announced it would be officially entering the local market in early 2022.

Owned and operated by Volkswagen Automotive Group, Cupra Australia will also be run by VW’s local arm.

4 The Cupra Formentor

Although Seat was sold Down Under until the late ‘90s, local driving enthusiasts have never been able to sample Cupra-badged products before.

And that’s a shame, especially considering cars like the former FWD Nurburgring lap record holder, the León SC Cupra 280 "Ultimate Sub8", were meant to be mega to drive on a twisty road.

4 The León SC Cupra 280 "Ultimate Sub8"

Now though, Aussies will finally get to sample the Spanish marque’s spicy sports offerings.

It’s thought the first Cupras to land in Australia will be the Ateca mid-size SUV, Formentor compact SUV, and León hatchback.

4 The all-electric Cupra Born

As reported by WhichCar, the Martorell firm last week unveiled its first fully electric offering – the Cupra Born.

However, a local representative from VW Australia told WhichCar although the EV is an enticing product, it’s not right for the local market at the moment while there are still no emissions targets in place.

Cupra Australia says more information about its local product line-up will be unveiled shortly. Watch this space.

