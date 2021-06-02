Subscribe
News

Cupra Australia names Ben Wilks as new brand director 

Current Volkswagen sales GM will step into new role imminently 

2 Jun 2021
James Robinson
Siteassets Authors James Robinson
Cupra 2022 Ben Wilks
Gallery4

Snapshot

  • Wilks has previously worked for Audi and Volkswagen Australia
  • Cupra to enter Aussie market from early 2022
  • Local product line-up will include Ateca, Formentor, and León

Spanish performance brand Cupra has announced Ben Wilks will step into the newly created role of brand director for Cupra Australia. 

Wilks, who currently serves as the general manager sales for Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles, has previously worked across several roles for Audi and Volkswagen Australia. 

Seat’s high-performance spin-off announced it would be officially entering the local market in early 2022. 

Owned and operated by Volkswagen Automotive Group, Cupra Australia will also be run by VW’s local arm.  

Archive Whichcar 2021 02 23 Misc Cupra Formentor 30
4
The Cupra Formentor

Although Seat was sold Down Under until the late ‘90s, local driving enthusiasts have never been able to sample Cupra-badged products before. 

And that’s a shame, especially considering cars like the former FWD Nurburgring lap record holder, the León SC Cupra 280 "Ultimate Sub8", were meant to be mega to drive on a twisty road.

Seat Leon Sc Cupra 280 Sub 8 17
4
The León SC Cupra 280 "Ultimate Sub8"

Now though, Aussies will finally get to sample the Spanish marque’s spicy sports offerings. 

It’s thought the first Cupras to land in Australia will be the Ateca mid-size SUV, Formentor compact SUV, and León hatchback. 

CUPRA Born 01 HQ
4
The all-electric Cupra Born

As reported by WhichCar, the Martorell firm last week unveiled its first fully electric offering – the Cupra Born

However, a local representative from VW Australia told WhichCar although the EV is an enticing product, it’s not right for the local market at the moment while there are still no emissions targets in place. 

Cupra Australia says more information about its local product line-up will be unveiled shortly. Watch this space.

MORE All Cupra stories
MORE All Volkswagen stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

NEWS

Kinto App
News

Toyota launches direct renting app in Australia

Toyota Australia follows in the footsteps of European arm and offers direct rentals from mobile app

37 mins ago
Jordan Mulach
James Robinson
Journalist
James has been infatuated with all things automotive since he was in nappies, growing up around a grandfather who collected Jaguars, and a father who steadfastly believes there is no greater car than the Porsche 911.
Siteassets Authors James Robinson

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.