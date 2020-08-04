Victorian premier shares photos of eerily quiet Melburnian road network

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews shared a series of images depicting a desolate road network last night, after the Melbourne public largely obeyed some of the most stringent coronavirus lockdown curfews in the world.

The photos were gathered from traffic cameras in various spots across Melbourne including the usually-busy Punt Road, Monash Freeway, Eastern Freeway, Tullamarine Freeway, and Flemington Road locations.

Daniel Andrews captioned the photos by simply saying “Thank you” to the Melburnians who were abiding by the curfew.

The curfew means the only reasons Melburnians should be travelling between the hours of 8:00pm and 5:00am is to work, seek essential health treatments, and for care or safety reasons.

It is for that reason that you see these eerily-deserted roads, which would normally be filled with motorists commuting home, going out for dinner or just plainly going for a drive.

Even throughout the daytime these locations are seeing a vast reduction in traffic numbers (below).

A reminder that Victoria Police can fine you $1652 for breaching the Stage 4 curfew in Melbourne.

See more photos of a deserted Melbourne by clicking on the lead image of this story.

