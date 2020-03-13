Welcome to WhichCar's rolling coverage of the most unusual subject we've ever dealt with., the onset of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

As the virus sweeps the globe at a frightening rate, it's affecting every single part of our lives in ways we might never have imagined even a month ago.

It's having a huge effect on the automotive world, too, so we're keeping you as up to date as we can in the light of the lightning-fast developments that are rolling out almost every hour.

Our key social pages, including Wheels and WhichCar's Facebook pages, will also keep you up to date.

Thursday 19 March

1700 - Supercars star Scott McLaughlin can see the funny side of his potential future as a virtual racer with this fan interaction this arvo;

1600 - PM Scott Morrison has announced that the government will support the local economy with a $100 billion package for lenders. The gist is that funds will be easier to obtain for small businesses like mechanics and the like, thanks to an interest rate cut.

1230 - The car industry is a bit nervous about the continuing fall of the Aussie dollar against key currencies like the US dollar. WhichCar is doing a call-round to see who might need to move on their pricing as a result, but the team from Hyundai Australia told us that they're quite used to currency fluctuations.

A bit of background; pricing on new cars is a complex and challenging metric that changes day by day and sometimes minute by minute. Often, prices for new cars are decided on the eve of, or even of the day of a new vehicle launch.

The cheaper the vehicle, the tighter the margins, too, as this chat with Hyundai Australia's Andrew Tuatahi reveals. So every movement in exchange rates means a potential price adjustment on a new car.

1130 - the memes and the gags are flowing thick and fast...

1100 - The 2020 running of the Le Mans 24h has fallen victim to the COVID-19 virus, with organisers suggesting that - like Supercars and F1 - that it will push the race back to September. But how will this all work?

1030 - Rolls-Royce has announced that it will close its facilities for two weeks, while Maserati has pushed back a planned event that would have taken the sheets off new products for the storied Italian carmaker.

0900 - Geely is leading the way when it comes to preventing its workforce from contracting the COVID-19 virus in its Chinese facilities, and is a high water mark for the global industry.

Wednesday 18 March - If you're confused by what the Australian government's first round of fiscal stimulus means for buying a new car, you're not alone. Toby Hagon has done his best to unravel the mystery around the $150k tax write-down.

Tuesday 17 March - Further to Andy's excellent piece looking at supply lines, the sales of cars across the globe are already taking a huge hammering, while car companies across the globe are shuttering key facilities. Might be a good time to buy a new ute, then?

Monday 16 March - Andy Enright from Wheels has looked at the impact of the virus on industry supply chains, and it makes for sobering reading.

Australian police forces are also taking action by opting out of static (or mass) roadside breath testing.

Elon Musk has added his two cents, too, though we suspect he'll regret his cavalier attitude towards COVID-19.

Saturday 14 March - the cancellation of the AGP could be regarded as a marker in the automotive space that things have changed for the foreseeable future. Catch up on an amazing day HERE.

Friday 13 March - the emerging crisis has had an almost instant effect on the travel industry, and the ensuing excess of airline seats makes for an interesting comparison at a CO2 level.