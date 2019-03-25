Oil price war could see petrol dip to $1 per litre

An oil trade war between Saudi Arabia and Russia could see the price of fuel at the bowser drop to around a dollar per litre, potentially ruining the economies of some oil-producing nations but delivering a huge advantage to cash-strapped motorists in the short term.

Read next: How to beat the petrol price cycle

The petroleum industry has already been hit by reduced demand due to a slowdown in global industry and travel thanks to coronavirus, but a new dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia on the price of crude oil has seen the cost of a barrel of oil plummet as both countries begin flooding the international oil market in an effort to depress prices – and thus punish their rivals.

At the time of writing, a barrel of West Texas light crude (the global benchmark oil price) was trading at US$31.85, roughly 30 percent less than what it was trading at this time yesterday - and less than half what it cost at the start of this year.

With Australian economists reckoning that every US$1 fall in the cost of a barrel of crude results in a one cent reduction in the bowser price of unleaded petrol, a per-litre cost of roughly a dollar – or less – seems feasible given the current 124 cent-per-litre average of Australian unleaded.

READ MORE: Want another way to reduce your fuel dependence?

Will it happen? We’ve been in similar territory before, with the national average unleaded price dipping to 106 cents per litre back in 2001. However if the Saudi-Russia dispute continues much longer then bowser prices could even fall into two-digit territory - the last time we had a national average that low was back in 2004.

And it could be quite protracted. Russia’s finance ministry says it has sufficient reserves to sustain oil prices as low as US$25 a barrel for “six to ten years”. Whether Saudi Arabia and its fellow OPEC members (which control roughly 35 percent of global oil production) can match that remains to be seen.

Another unknown aspect is whether Australian fuel retailers will pass on any savings to their customers – and the speed at which they’ll do so. We’ve written before about how the petroleum retail industry in this country has become dominated by larger companies who have all bumped up their profit margins on fuel, and there’s also the increased cost of fuel processing to be considered as well. Both are factors that weren’t as impactful back in 2004.

Read next: Australians could face petrol price rise after Saudi attacks

Are big fuel savings just around the corner? Quite possibly, but the time lag between reductions in crude oil versus reductions in the price of petrol and diesel is not yet clear. With any luck, the real winners in the OPEC/Russia fight will be Australian motorists.