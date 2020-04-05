Queensland police says it is ‘disappointed and frustrated’ after handing out a staggering 58 coronavirus fines to a group of car enthusiasts on Saturday night, when officers interrupted a south Brisbane car meet that's been deemed illegal under recent crisis restrictions.

Both passengers and drivers of the vehicles alike copped a $1334 penalty for ignoring recently introduced coronavirus laws, which prevent anyone leaving their house for anything other than 'essential' reasons.

Attending officers weren't able apprehend and issue fines to each of the 150 people that Queensland police estimates were at at the impromptu car show, but a total of $77,372 was still slapped on the 58 who held their hands up.

Some participants had tried to flee the event which had been arranged in a dead-end street but became bogged in the surrounding grasslands. For the others, police simply waited at the cul de sac exit and systematically issued fines to the orderly queue as it dissipated.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski, the state’s disaster coordinator said “it is inexcusable what happened at Rochedale [on Saturday] and such blatant disregard for the lives of Queenslanders will not be tolerated.”

Gollschewski explained that the fines were intended to protect the lives and welfare of the public, and limit the spread of the potentially deadly virus, and the raid was not targeting with hoon behaviour.

“This is all about safety. About saving lives. About stopping the spread of COVID-19. We all, every single one of us, must do our bit. We are in this together."

