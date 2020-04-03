Disruption to car events across the globe

No Formula 1 until at least June

American events less affected

People’s social calendars are looking pretty bare for the next few months. And sadly, they won’t be able to fill the void by watching motorsport or car-related action, as the spread of coronavirus cancels events left, right and centre.

The majority of series and events were initially looking at simply postponing, but the rise of COVID-19 has kiboshed those plans. A lot of events will be simply waiting until 2021.

How seriously are organisers taking it? At time of writing, the 2020 Formula 1 season has lost eight races. And uncertainty is rising for the rest of the calendar. We'll attempt to update this story as and when we hear of changes to schedules.

Virgin Australia Supercars Championship

At home, there will be no Virgin Australia Supercars Championship racing until at least June, with fears the entire season is under threat. That said, they are trying to replace some of the action with an 'Eseries'.

Adelaide 500 20-23 Februrary, event completed

Melbourne 400 12-13 March, event cancelled (new date unknown)

Tasmania SuperSprint 3-5 April, event postponed (new date unknown)

Auckland SuperSprint 24-26 April, event postponed (new date unknown)

Perth SuperNight 15-17 May, event postponed (new date unknown)

Winton Super400 5-7 June, unaffected

Townsville 400 26-28 June, unaffected

Darwin Triple Crown 17-19 July, unaffected

Sydney SuperNight 28-30 August, unaffected

The Bend 500 18-20 September, unaffected

Bathurst 1000 8-11 October, unaffected

Gold Coast 600 30 October - 1 November, unaffected

Sandown 500 20-22 November, unaffected

Newcastle 500 4-6 December, unaffected

Car events cancelled by coronavirus

Events across Europe and America are being cancelled at an alarming rate, as organisers react to lockdowns and public health warnings. Here we round up the car meets and events that hundreds of thousands of you were looking forward to:

Geneva Motor Show 5-15 March, cancelled. Read the full story on the cancellation of everyone's favourite motor show here

Donington Historic Festival 24 March, postponed (new date unknown)

Techno Classica Essen 25-29 March, postponed (new date unknown)



Goodwood Members’ Meeting 28-29 March, postponed (new date unknown)

Detroit Motor Show 16-26 June, cancelled.



Bicester Super Scramble 23 June, cancelled

Yorkshire Motorsport Festival 26-28 June, cancelled

Goodwood Festival of Speed (above) 9-12 July, postponed (new date later in 2020 unknown as yet)

Goodwood Revival 11-13 September, unaffected

Paris motor show 1-11 October, cancelled.



Formula 1

At time of writing, the Formula 1 calendar has lost eight races, and looks like it will start in June 2020, at the earliest. F1 head honcho Chase Carey expects the 2020 season to only consist of 15-18 races. He expects it to end much later than planned, too, as the grand prix schedule stretches into the winter months to make up for lost races:

Australian GP 13-15 March, cancelled

Bahrain GP 20-22 March, postponed (new date unknown)

Vietnamese GP 3-5 April, postponed (new date unknown)

Chinese GP 17-19 April, postponed (new date unknown)

Dutch GP 1-3 May, postponed (new date unknown)

Spanish GP 8-10 May, postponed (new date unknown)

Monaco GP 21-24 May, cancelled

Azerbaijan GP 5-7 June, postponed (new date unknown)

Canadian GP 12-14 June, unaffected

France GP 26-28 June, unaffected

Austrian GP 3-5 July, unaffected

Great Britain GP 17-19 July, unaffected

Hungary GP 31 July - 2 August, unaffected

Belgium GP 28-30 August, unaffected

Italy GP 4-6 September, unaffected

Singapore GP 18-20 September, unaffected

Russia GP 25-27 September, unaffected

Japan GP 9-11 October, unaffected

United States GP 23-25 October, unaffected

Mexico GP 30 October - 1 November, unaffected

Brazil GP 13-15 November, unaffected

Abu Dhabi GP 27-29 November, unaffected

British Touring Car Champtionship (BTCC)

The British Touring Car Championship will be suspended until at least July 2020. It looks as though Snetterton will be the first round of the season, which will drastically reshape the schedule. BTCC boss Alan Gow said the series is unlikely to run on a closed-door schedule:

Donington Park 28-29 March, postponed (new date unknown)

Brands Hatch 11-12 April, postponed (new date unknown)

Silverstone 25-26 April, postponed (new date unknown)

Thruxton 16-17 May, postponed (new date unknown)

Oulton Park 13-14 June, postponed (new date unknown)

Snetterton 25-26 July, unaffected

Formula E

This season’s Formula E Championship is already five races down, with Antonio Felix Da Costa (DS Techeetah) leading Mitch Evans (Panasonic Jaguar Racing) and Alexander Sims (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) respectively. At the moment, there won’t be any more Formula E racing until June 2020. It’s unknown what will happen to the other races:

Rome ePrix 4 April, postponed (new date unknown)

Paris ePrix 18 April, postponed (new date unknown)

Seoul ePrix 3 May, postponed (new date unknown)

Jakarta ePrix 6 June, postponed (new date unknown)

Berlin ePrix 21 June, unaffected

New York ePrix 11 July, unaffected

London ePrix 25-26 July, unaffected

World Endurance Championship (WEC)

The big news here is that the Le Mans 24 Hours has moved from June to September 2020. And the 6 hours of Spa has been postponed, too. The revised calendar for the series is being worked on at the moment and we aim to update this story once we know more. But this does mean that next year’s season, which sees the introduction of the new hypercar category, will be delayed, organisers pledge:

6 Hours of Spa 25 April, postponed (new date unknown)

Le Mans 24 Hours 13-14 June, postponed to 19-20 September

World Rally Championship (WRC)

The next three rounds of the World Rally Championship have been postponed. But organisers are working on the championship starting back out in Kenya in July 2020, so fingers crossed that happens. So far, Sebastian Ogier (Toyota) leads Elfyn Evans (Toyota) and Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) respectively:

Rally Argentina 23-26 April, postponed (new date unknown)

Rally Portugal 21-24 May, postponed (new date unknown)

Rally Italy Sardinia 4-7 June, postponed (new date unknown)

Safari Rally Kenya 16-19 July, unaffected

Rally Finland 6-9 August, unaffected

Rally New Zealand 3-6 September, unaffected

Rally Turkey 24-27 September, unaffected

ADAC Rallye Deutschland 15-18 October, unaffected

Wales Rally GB 29 October-1 November, unaffected

Rally Japan 19-22 November, unaffected

IndyCar

Initially penned to start racing with no spectators, the virus has reached a point where IndyCar officials have taken the decision to postpone the start of the season until the first round of Indianapolis. The circuit says it is prepared and it’s ‘planning for all contingencies':

Barber Motorsports Park 5 April, postponed (new date unknown)

Long Beach 19 April, postponed or cancelled

Circuit of the Americas Postponed (new date unknown)

Indianapolis Road Course 9 May, unaffected

Indianapolis 500 24 May, unaffected

Detroit 30-31 May, unaffected

Nascar (cup series)

A lot of Nascar races, aren’t there? The season opener has been pushed back by nearly a month, with four events already postponed. However, organisers have assured fans that all 36 races will indeed be completed this season:

Bristol Motor Speedway 5 April, postponed (new date unknown)

Richmond Raceway 19 April, postponed (new date unknown)

Talladega Superspeedway 26 April, postponed (new date unknown)

Dover International Speedway 3 May, postponed (new date unknown)

Martinsville Speedway 10 May, unaffected

Charlotte Motor Speedway 17 May, unaffected

Charlotte Motor Speedway 24 May, unaffected

Kansas 400 31 May, unaffected

Michigan International Speedway 7 June, unaffected

Sonoma Raceway 14 June, unaffected

Chicagoland Speedway 21 June, unaffected

Pocono Raceway 27 June, unaffected

Pocono Raceway 28 June, unaffected

Indianapolis Motor Speedway 5 July, unaffected

Kentucky Speedway 12 July, unaffected

New Hampshire Motor Speedway 19 July, unaffected

Michigan International Speedway 9 August, unaffected

The Glen 16 August, unaffected

Dover International Speedway 23 August, unaffected

Daytona International Speedway 30 August, unaffected

Darlington Raceway 6 September, unaffected

Richmond Raceway 13 September, unaffected

Bristol Motor Speedway 20 September, unaffected

Las Vegas Motor Speedway 28 September, unaffected

Talladega Superspeedway 4 October, unaffected

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course 11 October, unaffected

Kansas Speedway 18 October, unaffected

Texas Motor Speedway 25 October, unaffected

Martinsville Speedway 1 November, unaffected

Phoenix Raceway 8 November, unaffected

This article was adapted from carmagazine.co.uk