In an astonishing, expletive-laden tirade, Tesla founder Elon Musk has lashed out at the US government, accusing it of imprisoning citizens in the face of the coronavirus outbreak that is sweeping the country.

Speaking on a quarterly earnings conference call, Musk pulled no punches, railing against country-wide lockdowns that have seen car factories – including his own Tesla plant in Fremont, California – shuttered.

"Frankly, I would call it forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights, in my opinion," he said on the call. "Breaking peoples' freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country. What the fuck?"

Musk also demanded that people shouldn't be forced to remain in their homes.

"This is fascist," he said. "This isn't democratic. This isn't freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom."

It's reported that the audio feed for the earnings call was cut off in the wake of the comments, which came as Musk was questioned about the extension of 'shelter at home' orders currently in place in much of California.

San Francisco will relax some restrictions around outdoors activities, but businesses are still under shut-down orders.

Musk has long held the view that the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 61,000 Americans since February and infected more than a million US citizens to date, has been overplayed.

He fought against Californian stay-at-home orders, arguing the Tesla plant was an essential business, while leaked emails asking for workers to return to the plant this week have seen that plan shelved, while suggesting there would be no more cases of COVID-19 in the US by the end of April.

He also tweeted about coronavirus panic being “dumb” last month, which sparked a wave of criticism.

“As a basis for comparison, the risk of death from C19 is *vastly* less than the risk of death from driving your car home,” Musk, whose Teslas are equipped with what the company calls a bioweapon defence mode, wrote to SpaceX employees in early March.

And as recently as yesterday, Musk tweeted his displeasure to his 33 million Twitter followers;

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

The bizarre tirade to journalists comes after Tesla posted a surprise first-quarter profit in the face of the worst period the automotive industry has ever seen – though much of the fiscal growth came in the form of zero-emission vehicle credit sales to other carmakers.

More than $600 million worth of government-issued credits were sold to other carmakers to help them hit tightening emissions regulations, particularly in Tesla’s home state of California.

Sales of the Model Y crossover also commenced in a slowly recovering China.

Musk has also taken the highly unusual step of personally insuring his directors against liability, in the face of "disproportionally" high increases in premiums for the next financial year.

Musk's personal stake in Tesla is currently worth around $40 billion, while his personal wealth is estimated at around $75 billion, despite never having taken a paycheque from Tesla.