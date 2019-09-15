First four F1 races of 2020 now non-starters

F1 leaving door open to delaying season further

Other series including NASCAR and WEC following suit

It’s set to be a quiet start to the 2020 motorsport year, with F1 declaring it won’t start its season until at least the fourth round in Zandvoort in The Netherlands.

Following the botched bail-out from the Australian Grand Prix yesterday, F1 has quickly moved to clarify that the Bahrain, Vietnam and China rounds of the championship are now formally postponed.

“The global situation regarding COVID-19 is fluid and very difficult to predict and it's right we take time to assess the situation and make the right decisions,” said Formula 1 Chairman and CEO, Chase Carey. “We are taking this decision with the FIA and our promoters to ensure the safety of everyone involved in Formula 1 and our fans.”

F! season may not start until June

However, the sport has allowed itself some wiggle room, suggesting that the proposed May start date will constantly be reviewed.

“We continue to rely on the input and advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and governments and will work with them throughout this unpredictable period to safeguard the fans, competitors and all of the motor sport community,” said the president of the FIA, Jean Todt.

COVID-19 has already seen a lock-down of Italy, while the virus is expected to take hold in Europe in the coming months. Disruption to the world’s economy, transport systems and the inability of people to gather in large numbers will undoubtedly place the running of the European rounds of the F1 series under huge pressure.

This could mean that the 2020 F1 championship won’t actually start until the start of the European summer in June.

“Formula 1 and the FIA expect to begin the Championship in Europe at the end of May but given the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Europe in recent days, this will be regularly reviewed,” read a joint FIA/F1 statement released overnight.

NASCAR, IndyCar and more postpone events

Meanwhile, other racing series around the world have announced that their respective season starts will be delayed.

The IndyCar series – featuring prominent Antipodeans Will Power, Scott Dixon and potentially Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin – announced on the eve of its season-opening round in St Petersburg, Florida this weekend that it was postponing its first four rounds, while NASCAR has postponed its next two races of its season.

The World Endurance Championship, Formula E, the 12 Hours of Sebring, WTCR, World RX rallycross and MotoGP have all announced that postponements or cancellations to races and series, after the World Health Organisation declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic.

The only event that’s still going ahead at a world level this weekend is WRC’s Rally Mexico, though the next round in Argentina has been cancelled. Only five cases of the disease have been thus far confirmed in Mexico.

No more Supercars events postponed yet

Closer to home, the Supercars championship has said nothing about the future of the 2020 series, other than to suggest that the Albert Park races may be rescheduled later in the year.

“Given the cancellation of this weekend’s event, we will look to reschedule another event later in the year. We are fortunate that this year’s calendar enables us to do so," read a statement.

“Supercars will continue to closely monitor the situation in line with guidance provided by government agencies. We thank our fans and stakeholders for their ongoing support and patience as the situation continues to unfold.”