Live coverage of the Australian Grand Prix closure

1300hrs - McLaren has released a statement that 14 more of its team members have been placed in isolation in the wake of one team member being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Overnight, 14 members of the team, in addition to the one confirmed case, were placed in quarantine at the team hotel for 14 days, in accordance with local health authority directives," a statement from the team read. "These are individuals who had been in close contact with the team member who tested positive for coronavirus.

"These individuals are being supported by senior team personnel, who will stay behind with them during the quarantine period."

1230hrs - social media reactions are flowing in en masse...

I’m devastated I can’t compete at my home GP here in Melbourne & get the season started. Ultimately though the right decision has been made & I think everyone can understand this is something we’ve never seen before. Sorry to all fans who came out for the support. Much love 💙 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) March 13, 2020

1200hrs - Supercars says it will look at adding back the championship round it's missed at Albert Park. Both Phillip Island and Queensland Raceway have been dropped for the 2020 season, but insiders scoff at the notion of another round being added for 2020. "We've torn up so much money coming here for nothing," said one. "Will Queensland teams want to travel to Melbourne for another round or vice versa? Don't think so."

“What a disappointment it is. We were all really excited to race at the Australian Grand Prix but respect for the Australian Grand Prix Corporation for following the advice of the FIA and the government’s health authorities,” said Charlie Schwerkolt, owner of Team 18.

1020hrs - that's it. The Australian Grand Prix for 2020 is officially cancelled...however, there are still thousands of people at the venue, and it appears that the support categories including Supercars, TCR cars and F5000 are cancelled as well.

Organisers have assured fans that full refunds will be offered.

OPINION - Well, what an absolute farce this has turned out to be. Thousands of people have flocked to Albert Park today in good faith after repeated assurances from the event organisers that the show would go on.

However, it was clear as day that the event should have been cancelled a week ago, and that the F1 community has done nothing but assist the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Melbourne.

Drivers were disgusted and angry at both the FIA and F1, while reports are emerging that the FIA, the ultimate ruler of world motorsport, is singularly unprepared for the tsunami of chaos about to be unleashed as the world reels from the lightning-fast spread of the virus that has caused the cancellation of hundreds of events involving hundreds of thousands of people.

The people who will suffer most for AGP's dithering this week will be the thousands of casual workers who filled bay marines, served drinks, worked at concession stands, scanned tickets and guided patrons to public transport, who will all lose a solid week's earnings while the sport's elite jet out of the country in business class plane seats.

We won't even have a racing event at the Albert Park precinct at all, with Supercars, TCR and the other support categories all cancelled./Tim Robson

Statement from AGP

Following the confirmation that a member of the McLaren Racing Team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team’s decision to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix, the FIA and Formula 1 convened a meeting of the other nine team principals on Thursday evening. Those discussions concluded with a majority view of the teams that the race should not go ahead. The FIA and Formula 1, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) have therefore taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled.

We appreciate this is very disappointing news for the thousands of fans due to attend the race and all ticket holders will receive a full refund and a further announcement will be communicated in due course.

All parties took into consideration the huge efforts of the AGPC, Motorsport Australia, staff and volunteers to stage the opening round of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship in Melbourne, however concluded that the safety of all members of the Formula 1 family and the wider community, as well as the fairness of the competition take priority.

1010hrs - could this be the first confirmation that the race is over?

0950hrs - An image has emerged of a boarding manifest for an Emirates flight departing Melbourne this morning with Sebastien Vettel's name on it. Requests by WhichCar to confirm whether Kimi Raikkonen is still in Australia have also gone unanswered.

This is the photo circulating that purports to be a passenger list for Emirates flight EK409 which left Melbourne THIS MORNING at 6am - showing F1 Drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen (in 1A and 3A). If true, there's two drivers who won't be racing at @ausgrandprix pic.twitter.com/5AdU9YccfI — Trevor Long (@trevorlong) March 12, 2020

0920hrs - Reports are emerging that crowds will be banned from the AGP this weekend. "At the very least there will be no fans at the Grand Prix this weekend," said Premier Dan Andrews at a press conference in Sydney.

0830hrs - Despite widespread reports, the Australian Grand Prix appears to be going ahead as usual. Racegoers, officials and media have received texts saying that “the event is continuing and the gates will open as normal.”

It comes as pressure mounts on F1 to cancel the race, with McLaren withdrawing from the weekend after one of its team members tested positive to COVID-19.

Australian Grand Prix 2020: the lead-up

It’s being suggested that F1 teams may choose to simply sit in their garages when the first practice session starts at 12pm, while reports are emerging that some drivers including Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel have actually left the country.

Esteban Ocon wearing a mask as he arrives on Thursday

McLaren boss Zak Brown (left)

Defending F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton launched an extraordinary attack on the sport, accusing the organisers and the series itself of focusing on financial gains over the safety of drivers and fans.

“Cash is king,” said the Mercedes driver when asked why he thought the race was still on.

“For me, it's shocking that we're all sitting in this room. So many fans here already today and it seems like the rest of the world is reacting - probably a little bit late."

Hamilton showed concern for older members of the F1 fraternity, such as Sir Jackie Stewart, as well as slamming the need to travel to the event.

"I just urge everyone to be as careful as you can be - touching doors; I hope everyone has hand sanitiser,” he said.

"I saw all the fans going on like it was a normal day, but I don't think it is. I really hope we go through the weekend and don't see any fatalities."

Meanwhile, McLaren released a statement yesterday announcing that it, and drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, would not take part in the event.

The statement read: “McLaren Racing has confirmed this evening in Melbourne that it has withdrawn from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, following the positive test of a team member for the coronavirus. The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities."

Stay tuned to this page for rolling updates.