How to watch the 2020 Supercars championship this year

The 2020 Supercars championship has started for the year, and thanks to the miracle of technology there are more than a few ways you can tune in.

This year’s championship is a must-watch for local and international racing fans, with Scott McLaughlin defending his title in the Ford Mustang.

Stretching until late November, the 2020 Supercars championship is spread across thousands of kilometres of ultra-competitive racing. Here are all the ways you can make sure you don’t miss out:

Free-to-air

Cost: Free

Pros: No cost; available across the country

Cons: Limited number of races can be watched in full; ad breaks; can’t be streamed on TenPlay

Only seven rounds are being broadcast on Channel 10 this year, the Adelaide 500, Perth Supernight, Townsville 400, Bathurst 1000, Gold Coast 600, Sandown 500, and season finale Newcastle 500. All other rounds will be packed together as highlights, and screened after the races finish at Channel 10’s discretion.

Kayo Sports

Cost: $25/month for two users

Pros: Cheaper than a full Foxtel package; go-anywhere viewing; able to watch again at any time; ‘raceview’ mode

Cons: New unproven platform, mobile devices only, no HD, can’t watch on a television without ChromeCast

The relatively new streaming service is specifically designed to cater to Australian sports fans, with almost all the same content that’s available on Foxtel at a fraction of the cost. It also includes a ‘raceview’ mode that allows the viewer to watch the race from three different camera angles in addition to the standard telecast coverage.

Foxtel IQ

Cost: $68/month

Pros: Foxtel Go app allows portable streaming; HD (and possibly 4K) coverage; able to watch on television

Cons: Most expensive option; installation fees and a contract,

This is the traditional option, allowing you to watch all the action on the big screen at home, instead of a smaller mobile device. Foxtel IQ will provide the highest-quality footage, but comes at a premium cost and must be packaged with other non-sporting channels.

Foxtel Now

Cost: $54/month

Pro: In-depth coverage; portable streaming; cheaper than IQ

Con: Has to be packaged with non-sporting channels; set-top box costs extra $99; buggy app; no raceview mode

The mobile version of Foxtel, the Now service sits somewhere between IQ and Kayo. The full-streaming option can be used on your television at home with the purchase of a $99 set-top box.

SuperView

Cost: $59.95

Pros: Every practice and qualifying session, and every race, live and on demand

Cons: Not available to Australian or New Zealand customers

This is an overseas exclusive, with customers from Australia and New Zealand locked out (unless you use a VPN, but you didn’t hear that from us). There are no other sports available (unlike Kayo and Foxtel), but is just a single price for the entire year. Fantastic for expats, or international motorsport tragics wanting their Supercars fix.