As the unprecedented events around the cancellation of the 2020 Australian Grand Prix rumble on, check out our gallery of the images that will no doubt haunt F1 for some time to come.

Why was the Australian Grand Prix cancelled?

The governing body of world motorsport, the FIA, along with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and F1, fronted the media on Friday morning to announce the race would be cancelled.

The main reason for the cancellation is the fact that none of the teams wanted to race after the revelation that a McLaren team member was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Why did it take so long to cancel the Australian Grand Prix?

Rumblings around the potential for a cancellation started earlier in the week, despite repeated denials from organisers.

When eight F1 crew members from various teams were isolated with suspected COVID-19, it appears that teams started to take matters into their own hands, with at least two drivers - Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen - making plans to depart ahead of the event.

As the world reels from the impact of the rapidly spreading virus, the decision was largely taken out of FIA and F1 hands when the Victorian premier said if the race went ahead there would be no spectators.

F1 head Chase Carey admitted that the rapidly escalating nature of the pandemic had caught them unawares.

"There were events that evolved, situations that changed, we made [a] decision which given the lead time to come here, [to] hold the event at a point in time where major events were being held here," he told assembled media outside the paddock at Albert Park. "It was a different situation in the world. As the situation changed day to day and in some ways hour to hour in some ways we continued to evaluate that and made the appropriate decision going forward.