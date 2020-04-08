It’s time for a new issue of MOTOR Magazine!

You might not be able to go for a drive right now, depending on where you live, but you can rest assured MOTOR will continue to provide the goods to keep you reading through iso.

Cover story: Mustang R-Spec v Camaro 2SS v Supra GTS

Ford’s local performance hero takes on some serious rivals.

Renault Sport’s hottest Meganes reunited

R26R meets 275 and 300 Trophy-Rs – and we pick our favourite.

Interview: Michael Leiters

Ferrari’s tech boss says staying small helps the company move fast.

Stratos reborn… and driven

We strap into a Ferrari F430-powered retro rocket.

First Aussie drive: Ford Fiesta ST

Why Ford’s new turbo triple gets five stars from five.

Audi RS6 Avant v Mercedes-AMG GT63 S v BMW M5 Competition

How Audi’s new twin-turbo uber wagon compares.

MOTOR goes inside Maserati

A great Italian car brand plans to bounce back.

The MOTOR Garage: AMG C63 S, Camaro ZL1

We dyno the ZL1, and the C63 meets a relative!

First Fangs

We drive: the new Ford Mustang 2.3L; a Jannarelly(!?); Ferrari F8 Tributo; Porsche Cayenne Turbo S; Camaro ZL1 manual, and more.

And the rest!

Columns, the usual features, our Hot Source data, and your own contributions!