Porsche restarts vehicle manufacturing, deliveries delayed

Porsche has announced it will resume its manufacturing across its German operations, where the Porsche 918 and 911 production lines are located.

This is good news for customers who have recently had their new car deliveries impacted by COVID lockdowns and logistical hold-ups.

Porsche’s factories closed temporarily on March 21 “due to bottlenecks in global supply chains,” and have “remained closed for a total of six weeks because orderly production was not possible.”

MOTOR contacted Porsche Australia to confirm local deliveries were on their way to being back on track, and a Porsche spokesperson told us that while the situation is changing quickly, customers would be contacted as soon as local dealers are able to guarantee a delivery timeframe.

The details of the resumption of manufacturing have been outlined in a press release, in which the company says it will introduce a “comprehensive catalogue of measures” to ensure safety and high health standards, including prevention of staff working within 1.5 metres of each other.

“The restart is an important signal – for our employees as well as for our customers," says Albrecht Reimold, board member for production and logistics.

"We have monitored and analysed the situation very carefully right from the start and flexibly adapted processes. Now is the right time to look forward with optimism and to resume work – subject to special precautions.”

Porsche will ramp up production again from Monday May 4, while the plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, is already producing Porsche Cayennes.

“It will take a great deal of effort to get the economic and social system moving again. Everyone must make a contribution to this,” says executive board chair Oliver Blume.

“It is important to have a positive fundamental attitude. Every crisis also offers opportunities. And we want to make the most of them.”