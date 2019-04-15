The Australian travel plans of thousands of people have been thrown into chaos, as states and territories across the nation shut their borders to all but essential traffic.

While intra-state travel within Australia is – as of March 26 – still permitted, most events and workplaces have been cancelled or closed, and people are being strongly advised to stay in place.

Most of Australia is currently at what is deemed stage-two lockdown, unlike the UK and parts of the USA where ‘stay in place’ orders and almost complete society shutdowns are in place. However, our restrictions may change at any time with as little as 24 hour’s notice.

Airports are virtual ghost towns now

The majority of the country has placed restrictions on cross-border travel, with Queensland closing its borders last night. Here are the current travel restrictions state-by-state.

NSW

As of 26 March, NSW has no restrictions on entry to any of its borders, despite Queensland and South Australia’s actions to close its borders. We’ll update the page if this changes.

Travellers who arrive in NSW by air from overseas destinations (all but closed now) are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Victoria

It’s a similar story for Victoria. As of 26 March, all of Victoria’s borders remain open.

"I'm not interested in closing our borders, I don't think that makes a lot of sense for us," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Travellers who arrive in Victoria by air from overseas destinations are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

ACT

No border restrictions for road travel have yet been imposed.

Queensland

At the other end of the scale, Queensland has locked down its borders to all non-residents, imposing a 14-day self-isolation timeframe on travellers wanting to enter the state, whether by road or by air.

"The community should avoid all non-essential cross-border travel from tonight."



Currently, road blocks are in place at key crossing points, as police assess each vehicle. It’s understood that Queensland-reigstered vehicles can travel unhindered, along with freight vehicles.

Northern Territory

It’s a similar story up north, where the NT was one of the first territories to impose travel restrictions.

Anyone who arrives by air or road into the Northern Territory is required to self-isolate for 14 days, or risk fines of up to $62,000 and even imprisonment.

Police currently patrol the major crossing points and are taking accommodation details of people crossing into the territory, while the NT Police force says it will survey smaller crossings to catch offenders.

Western Australia

Western Australia has also closed its borders to all non-residents, imposing a 14-day self-isolation timeframe on travellers wanting to enter the state, whether by road or by air.

South Australia

Twelve border crossings have been locked down to all non-residents wanting to cross into South Australia, with the state imposing a 14-day self-isolation timeframe on travellers wanting to enter the state, whether by road or by air.

Residents who live in border towns may cross freely as long as no cases have been recorded in their home town.

Tasmania

The island state was the first to impose travel restrictions, with fines of up to $16,800 for people who are caught breaking the 14-day self-isolation period.

As well, only residents and essential workers are allowed to travel on the Spirit of Tasmania ferry service, with non-residents told they would be turned back if they made the trip.