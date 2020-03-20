WhichCar Season 2 Episode 7 preview

The Apocalypse

Dan and Elise test two tough off-roaders to see if they can survive the end of the world! Take out your notepad, you might need some tips to combat coronavirus.

Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase IV

Just imagine getting your hands on a muscle car so rare that all Australians recognise it by name. Well Guy Allen found two of them and their owners so we spent some time on track with the legendary Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase IV.

Wheels Editor Review

What does Wheels Editor Alex Inwood think of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid? This week he gets behind the wheel to give us his verdict.

