Hyundai’s updated i30N has been spotted undergoing testing on Australian roads and while its facelift looks are still heavily disguised, the telltale exhaust note of a lightning-fast dual-clutch automatic cannot be so easily hidden.



Spied lapping Sydney’s suburbs, the prototype i30N is the Fastback variety and in left-hand drive, but the wrapped and padded test car heralds the arrival of production versions in early 2021.

While we’re looking forward to seeing the hottest N’s new look, it’s the pivotal eight-speed DCT automatic that lies beneath which is the really big news for the model. Listen to the exhaust bark captured in our video to confirm the characteristic shifting of a dual-clutch auto.

Since it was introduced in 2018, the company’s first full-fat hot hatch has garnered a solid following, despite its availability only as a six-speed manual, but a performance-focused eight-speed auto is likely to far exceed the popularity in Australia’s auto-prevalent market.

Hyundai Australia has confirmed the enigmatic vehicle is the upcoming 2021 i30 Fastback N and is here for “evaluation and testing by the local tuning team”.

As is the case with all Hyundai models, the i30N has a chassis and suspension set-up unique for the Australian market and tailored for Australian tastes.



When it arrives early next year both the spied sedan-like Fastback and more traditional hot hatchback are expected.

Little is revealed by the test car regarding the new look i30 apart from redesigned headlights that are peeping through the heavy camouflage, picked out by a new V-shaped daytime running light pattern. The light signature confirms that this is the updated version.



However, the car maker has only revealed the facelifted look of the entry-level variants and the mid-range N-Line. The test car rolling around in Sydney still hides the most hardcore version of the update and all the big vents and spoilers we are expecting.





The 2021 i30N is not expected to gain any power from its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, but excitingly, the new auto transmission makes better use of the 202kW output with 0-100km/h acceleration dipping significantly below the 6.0-second mark.

A number of other enhancements are expected along with the significant redesign and DCT foray. Keep an eye on the WhichCar pages for more details emerging closer to a launch date.