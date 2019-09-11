Hyundai Australia has finally confirmed the Hyundai i30 N will be available with a dual-clutch gearbox from the beginning of next year, with the MY21 hot hatch to bring the paddle-equipped variant to Australia.

Hidden in an Australian variant of the international press release for the new dual-clutch Hyundai Veloster N was the following line from the brand’s local PR.

“Whilst the Veloster N is not sold in Australia, the all-new N 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT) will be available on i30 N and i30 Fastback N models from early 2021.”

The confirmation of Australia’s expected i30 N DCT arrival is something prospective buyers and Aussie motoring media has been waiting for since the car’s introduction. Hyundai is also sticking to its word that the Veloster N is not currently a priority model in Australia.

In March 2018, a Hyundai representative said the idea of bringing the ‘standard’ i30 N wasn’t entirely off the cards. Australia currently only receives the fully-specced 202kW version, but a 184kW/353Nm version with no locking differential is also available in other markets.

As a potential way to offset the extra cost of a DCT gearbox, Hyundai would be able to offer the lower-spec i30 N, and at the time the brand was “open to it.”

PCOTY 2019: i30 N scored 5th place finish

“Our primary thought is that someone who wants an automatic type of transmission maybe isn’t someone who isn’t so worried about things like the differential, the high grip tyres, the larger 19[-inch wheels] and more aggressive hot hatch characteristics.”

“Maybe it presents as a better every day driving proposition, but still capable of occasional fun that the standard variant packaged with the automatic transmission as an option.”

Stay tuned for pricing and specification of the i30 N DCT to follow.