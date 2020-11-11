The iconic Ford Transit van now has a battery-powered version that offers up to 200km between charges and uses technology to offer businesses and tradies more than just its carrying capacity.

Priced from US$45,000 (A$62,000) across the Pacific, the Ford E-Transit is powered by a 67kWh battery feeding a punchy 198kW/430Nm electric motor that should have no issues lugging furniture, pallet loads or tools.

The battery is positioned under the floor, which reduces load capacity a little compared with the standard Transit, however, the maximum payload is a few hundred kilograms higher – the short roof, low wheelbase version has a 1723kg payload compared with the diesel version’s 1339kg.

Range varies depending on version and starts with about 200km for the low-roof versions, 189km for the medium-height roof version and 174km for the high-roof versions.

The ranges compare well with the E-Transit’s rivals including the Peugeot Partner Electric (170km), LDV EV80 (190km) and the Mercedes-Benz eVito (150km).

It also features Ford’s SYNC 4 that can connect to the internet to unlock software subscriptions that help fleets manage charging transactions, telematics services and more.

The E-Transit features AC and DC-fast charging and comes standard with a Ford Mobile Charger that can plug into a normal household socket. A full charge from a 240v socket will take just under 12 hours, while using a 115kW fast charger will top the battery up from 15 percent to 80 percent in 34 minutes. The more common 50kW chargers will to that in 65 minutes.

While the Ford E-Transit will be available internationally in 2022, it's unclear if it will make its way Down Under with a Ford Australia spokesperson telling WhichCar: “While we have no local plans for the vehicle to share today, we always look to the best of our global portfolio for vehicles that suit the emerging needs of Australian customers.”

