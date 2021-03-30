Genesis X electric coupe concept revealed

The Genesis X concept has been revealed today, debuting as the new luxury brand’s fifth show car – and its first sports-oriented electric car.

The low and wide new concept follows the 2016 New York, the 2017 GV80, 2018 Essentia and 2019 Mint show cars.

So far, only the New York and GV80 concepts have led to production follow-ups, in the form of the G70 sedan and, of course, the new GV80 SUV.

A production version of the Mint is due soon (reportedly as the electric 'GV60'), and has been spotted in heavy camouflage over the past year. The Essentia remains the only car to be spied in an upcoming production form, although its coming was confirmed back in 2018.

Perhaps as a reference to its earlier Essentia concept, Genesis describes the X as a showcase for the “essential elements” of the brand’s design themes.

The design of the X concept moves into a more production-friendly and contemporary space than the Essentia, with styling themes that closely mirror the Genesis brand’s latest models.

Styling elements now familiar to Genesis buyers include the shield-like grille design and the slender ‘Two Lines’ lighting themes at both ends.

The concept otherwise presents with a traditional, sleek coupe silhouette – with muscular haunches and a low, imposing presence.

Inside, the four-seat X concept features a driver-focused wraparound cockpit, with a deep tobacco brown tone up front matched to a grey trim in the doors and rear seats.

Confoundingly, Hyundai’s luxury spinoff marque describes the concept’s name as follows: “The name ‘Genesis X’ is a combination of Genesis and the letter X, which symbolises a “hidden hero.””

Speaking on its purpose, Genesis’s global design chief SangYup Lee says: "The Genesis X Concept can be described as the ultimate vision of Athletic Elegance, the inherent design language of Genesis.”

"The signature Two Lines theme and sustainable luxury will be blueprints for the futuristic designs and state-of-the-art technologies that Genesis seeks to adopt in its future models."

Like the Lexus LC that stunned enthusiasts with its faithful evolution from concept to production car, there is little about the Genesis X concept that could not be brought to market.

Officially, however, the remains no word on when Genesis will add a proper two-door GT coupe to its stable – but buyers should look to Genesis chief Manfred Fitzgerald’s 2018 comments for comfort: "We are very committed to the Essentia," said Raphael. "We love the car. We think the car will do very well."

