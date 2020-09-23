BMW insists it has struck the right chord with its newest M3/M4 design, but aftermarket tuning company Avante Design doesn’t share the sentiment.

It has developed a new widebody kit with a more conservative front grille, in place of the buck-toothed BMW design.

Admittedly, while the grille is more traditionally BMW, the rest of the widebody kit is decidedly not.

Read next BMW defends controversial new styling language

Renderings show there will be two versions, with one retaining the BMW design (any takers?) and the other resembling the design of the current BMW 8 Series.

Other than the new grille, the Avante kit features substantially-wider guards which are said to add seven inches to the width of the standard M4.

Complementing those arches is an aggressive vented bonnet, a low front splitter attached to a new front fascia and a race-inspired rear splitter.

Read next: Former Holden design director explains BMW 4 Series grille

There are also side skirt enhancements and a massive rear wing for good measure.

As you can see, these body kits only exist as renderings at the moment. That said, Avante Design says development is almost complete, ahead of a limited production run of the widebody kits.

BMW has tried to out-do its aftermarket competitors with the latest M4, revealing the M Performance kit shortly after the car’s reveal.

It adds unique aero in the form of a revised front bumper, side skirts and an aggressive rear diffuser which relocates the four exhaust outlets to the centre.

So, do you think BMW’s M Performance kit looks the goods or has Avante Design nailed the redesign?

Or option C, none of the above.