2021 Haval Jolion LE arrives in Australia

Haval Australia has announced the long-awaited replacement for its H2 model, the Jolion, has just arrived on Australian shores.

According to the Chinese manufacturer, the Jolion Launch Edition (LE) will initially only be available in two variants – the mid-grade Lux and range-topping Ultra – and limited to just 300 units on sale in Australia.

Completely new from the ground up, and like its larger sibling the new H6, the Jolion sits on the company's new global light-weight modular platform which aims to provide a more refined and enjoyable driving experience.

Produced in GWM's new state-of-the-art production facility in Taizhou, near Shanghai, the Jolion is an important strategic model in realising the company's international growth ambitions.

With a wheelbase of 2700mm, length of 4472mm and width of 1841mm, Haval hopes the Jolion will stand out in a competitive market by offering a large SUV for the cost of a small one – although pricing is yet to be confirmed – and make a significant contribution to growing the GWM brand Down Under.

Power is delivered to the front wheels by a reworked 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine producing 110kW and 210Nm mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

The new model also offers four different drive modes – standard, eco, sport and snow. Cosmetically it features a chrome grille finish with horizontal accents to create a bold, premium impression which the company hopes will set it apart from future models.

The latest offering from the Chinese carmaker is pumped full of tech with features such as a head-up display, camera-based fatigue monitoring, wireless charging and a colour LED instrument cluster available.

The Haval Jolion also comes with a suite of safety systems as standard across the range which includes autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and rear cross traffic alert.

GWM Australia Head of Marketing & Communications, Steve Maciver, said: "There's certainly a lot happening at GWM at the moment. To now confirm the arrival of the all-new Haval Jolion, hot on the heels of the all-new H6, is indicative of the progress that our brand is making. With two brand new SUV options that are loaded with technology, safety and value, there has never been a better time for buyers to consider Haval."

With contemporary styling both inside and out, the all-new Haval Jolion is the second of the new Haval SUV line-up to be conceived by world-renowned designer Phil Simmons.

With full spec, pricing and features not yet revealed, WhichCar will bring you the latest news as we have it.