2021 Haval H6 price and specs previewed

Haval has revealed details about its upcoming H6 SUV weeks before it's due to hit local showrooms in early April.

The medium-sized SUV will be available in three different guises from launch, with an entry-point H6 Premium model said to cost $30,990 drive-away.

The aggressive RRP is sure to heat things up in the small and medium-sized SUV market, with the H6 Premium beating out several of its competitors on price by thousands of dollars.

The H6 Premium will also come laden with tech and features normally reserved for cars with a higher price tag.

Inside the new cabin owners will be able to enjoy a 10.25-inch colour LED digital dash, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Standard safety features are also prevalent in the H6 Premium, with the mid-size SUV offering seven airbags, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition, lane-change assist with blind-spot monitoring and a reverse camera.

The H6 middle-tier model, the “Lux”, will add further features such as a leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control with “stop and go” capability, intelligent cruise assist, 360-degree camera, eco-leather seats, and an eight-speaker DTS audio system.

The range-topping H6 Ultra will be available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. It will also score a panoramic sunroof, auto tailgate, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, head-up display, wireless charging, heated steering wheel, four-way adjustable electric front seats with both heating and cooling, and an automatic parking assistant.

Powering the new H6 is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 150kW and 320Nm – 5kW and 5Nm more than the outgoing H6.

Power will be sent to the front wheels (or all wheels in the Ultra) via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

WhichCar has reached out to confirm local pricing for the H6 Lux and Ultra, and we will update this story as soon as details become available.

