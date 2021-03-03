Haval’s parent company, GWM, has announced the next-generation, new-look 2021 Haval H6 mid-size SUV will go on sale in Australia in the second quarter of this year.

GWM has high hopes for the new Haval H6; it’s the first of its products to be underpinned by a new modular platform GWM spent $3.7 billion and six years developing.

It’s said to be larger, but lighter, than its predecessor, and GWM insists it outsizes mid-size SUV rivals such as the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson and Mazda CX-5.

Power is supplied by an uprated 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine making 150kW and 320Nm – 5kW and 5Nm more than the previous-generation H6. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and will be offered in Australia with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

New specification includes wireless phone charging, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree surround view camera, heated steering wheel and fully automatic parking.

Comfort and convenience features are bolstered by standard safety equipment including autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and driver attention monitoring.

"We are delighted to welcome the all-new H6 to the Haval SUV line-up,” said Steve Maciver, GWM Australia head of marketing and communications.

“The design and engineering teams that have produced this world-class SUV have done an outstanding job and there's no doubt it will further elevate the status of the GWM Haval brand here in Australia."

A brace of new H6 SUVs has already arrived for local testing ahead of its launch in Q2 2021.

Full details on pricing and specification will be supplied closer to launch.

