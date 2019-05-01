No more Colorado means no more SportsCat

No replacement on the horizon

IF you want an HSV SportsCat, you’d better get in quick, as the production run is expected to be finished by April this year.

Without access to the Holden Colorado donor vehicle, given the Thai-built offering will cease to exist down under with GM''s axing of Holden, HSV is left without a vehicle to rework.

It’s believed about 200 units remain in dealer stock, while around 100 Colorados are yet to be converted to HSV specification in HSV's Clayton base.

As well, while speaking to journalists at the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ launch, HSV boss Tim Jackson said that the fate of the SportsCat is sealed given it will “lose its core vehicle”.

“To develop up a new vehicle takes an extended period of time,” he said.

“It’ll eventually roll away in its current form because it won’t have a core vehicle to build off.

“We still have stock we’ll build and send to dealers."

The news comes at an awkward time with Jackson saying that inquiries regarding SportsCat remain and that there is “certainly a lot of interest on it at the moment”.

“There are lots of dealers ringing up saying ‘we’ve got lots of deals on and what can we do?’ We’re seeing the customer and the market staying in there pretty well,” he added.

Of course, what the next step becomes is the hot topic, and it’s an area that Jackson promises HSV will expand on in the near future.

“With any project we look at, the economics need to make sense – it needs to be a good business case.

“Following on from the GM announcements that there’ll be no right-hand drive product for us to pick up, it’s going to have to evolve from a left-to-right conversion,” Jackson said.

What do you think; do you want more HSV-fettled dual-cabs and pick-ups?