Snapshot Hyundai was planning a limited edition i30 sedan but has shelved plans

Delivery times are doubling with parts in rare supply

Nissan and Stellantis announced suspension of production in Mexico this week

UPDATE, JUNE 22: The i30 N Line Special Edition has appeared in local price guides – despite Hyundai previously confirming the semi-conductor shortage will keep Aussie buyers from snapping it up.

The limited edition variant has been spotted on Redbook, detailing the specs and features which were meant to feature on the cut-price version of the N Line variant.

Initially slated to come to Australia at a $3000 discount to the regular N Line, the Special Edition was supposed to ditch certain safety and tech features which would have helped buyers justify a move up to the N Line, such as no LED headlights, push-button start, keyless entry, blind-spot alert and cross-traffic monitoring.

A Hyundai spokesperson today unequivocally denied reports of the Special Edition coming to Australia, saying it is not on sale locally and is not coming Down Under.

JUNE 5: The on-going worldwide shortage of semi-conductors has hit Australia's fourth favourite car brand, with Hyundai putting plans to launch its new i30 N Line Sedan Limited Edition on hold as it starts to feel the effects of the technology strain.

Following on from the news this week of Nissan and Stellantis temporarily halting production in Mexico throughout June due to the semi-conductor shortage, Hyundai has confirmed it has had to shelve plans for the updated model as it faces delays in getting hold of parts.

A source close to Hyundai revealed the carmaker was planning on soon releasing the Limited Edition, boasting much the same features as the standard N Line sedan but with the seven-speed dual-clutch as the only option transmission, with prices expected to start under $30,000.