Hyundai has issued a recall notice for more than 93,500 Tucson mid-sized SUVs due to a faulty electrical component that has the potential to start an engine-bay fire even when the car is turned off.

The fault, which affects all 2015 to 2021 Tucsons, involves an electronic control circuit board in the anti-lock braking system (ABS) module that, due to a manufacturing error, “will short circuit” when exposed to moisture.

A short circuit presents a risk of an engine compartment fire, even when the vehicle is turned off, as the circuit is constantly powered.

According to Product Safety Australia the fault also “increases the risk of an accident, serious injury or death to vehicle occupants, other road users and bystanders, and/or damage to property".

The short circuit does not affect the functioning of the brake system.

What should Tucson owners do?

Owners of affected vehicles should park them in an open space and away from flammable materials and structures. In other words, not in a garage or carport.

Hyundai will get in touch with owners to ask them to contact an authorised Hyundai dealership to have a relay kit installed on the circuit board free of charge.

The fix prevents the power surge and eliminates the risk of fire.

The Product Safety Australia website has a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) list of all affected Tucsons.

For further information, contact the Hyundai Customer Care Centre on 1800 186 306 or visit the Recalls section on the Hyundai Australia website.