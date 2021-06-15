Snapshot New Defender prototype being tested in the UK later this year

Project part funded by UK Government

Hydrogen Council predicts 10 million hydrogen cars globally by 2030

Jaguar Land Rover is developing a prototype hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle based on its new Defender, with testing primed to begin this year.

The zero tailpipe emission prototype New Defender fuel-cell EV will begin testing towards the end of 2021 in the UK particularly to measure features like its off-road capability and fuel consumption.

The concept is part of Land Rover’s goal of achieving zero tailpipe emissions by 2036, and net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

Ralph Clague, head of hydrogen and fuel cells for Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We know hydrogen has a role to play in the future powertrain mix across the whole transport industry.

“Alongside battery electric vehicles, it offers another zero tailpipe emission solution for the specific capabilities and requirements of Jaguar Land Rover’s world class line-up of vehicles.”

The prototype, dubbed Project Zeus, is part funded by the UK Government-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre, and will allow engineers to understand how a hydrogen powertrain can be optimised to deliver the performance and capability expected by its customers: from range to refuelling, and towing to off-road ability.

To deliver Project Zeus, Jaguar Land Rover has teamed up with Delta Motorsport, AVL, Marelli Automotive Systems and the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) to research, develop and create the prototype.

Fuel-cell powered vehicles, which generate electricity from hydrogen to power an electric motor, provide high energy density and rapid refuelling, with minimal loss of range in low temperatures – making the technology ideal for larger, longer-range vehicles, or those operated in hot or cold environments.