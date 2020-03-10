Few other cars are as widely loved on the internet as one of Ken Block’s Gymkhana creations, so for Block to offer his 2016 Ford Focus RS RX to the general public is a big deal.

The Ford Performance-fettled Focus RS RX will skid onto the auction block as lot 3000 on October 22 (this weekend) at the Barrett Jackson 2020 Fall Auction, joining numerous other exotic cars including a Lexus LFA, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and two Ford GTs.

What’s more, all funds received from the no-reserve sale will go to disaster-relief charity Team Rubicon.

Ken Block steered the Focus RS RX toward internet stardom in late 2016 in the Gymkhana 9 film, in which it tore up an industrial park in the city of Buffalo, New York.

Some of the most daring stunts to date were performed in that video, including a jump in front of a freight train, a donut by water’s edge and skids on top of a vertical lift bridge.

In fact, Buffalo was a fall-back location after the Hoonigan producers were denied access to shoot on local soil in Sydney.

It’s unlikely that you don’t know what the Ford Focus RS RX is all about, though here’s a quick run-down anyway.

Designed by Ford Performance in the US and built by M-Sport in the UK, the Focus RS RX was commissioned for Block’s FIA World Rallycross Championship entry.

It features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine outputting 484kW to all four wheels, reinforced chassis with Reiger rally suspension, a five-speed Sadev sequential transmission, full roll cage, Cosworth engine management and carbon fibre composite body work.

Mindbendingly, a zero to 100km/h sprint is said to take little over two seconds.

It’s not the first time that a Gymkhana car has been sold off to the public after Block listed the Ford Fiesta HFHV for sale at a pricey $500,000 a few years ago. Who knows what price the ultimate Focus will fetch, but we bet it won’t be cheap.

While it’s sad to see off a staple of the Gymkhana series, we’re excited about the prospect of another fire-breathing, tyre-shredding rally monster taking its place.