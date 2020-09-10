Kia has revealed a first glimpse at its incoming EV6 crossover SUV, which will become the Korean manufacturer’s first battery electric vehicle produced from its new electric E-GMP platform.

The EV6 is said to represent the first part of Kia’s broader embrace of electrification, debuting a new styling philosophy as well as the marque’s new forward-thinking logo.

Little can be seen from Kia’s deliberately shadowy images, but we can make out the presence of new design language features and an aggressive front end – though, it seems, without the ‘Tiger nose’ grille we’ve come to expect from Kia.

The slicked-back roof line extends towards a small rear wing with a narrow letterboxed rear window. It also has a high waistline at the rear end, with thin new-style tail lights.

“EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’, and our new design philosophy. It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers and provide user ownership that is simple, intuitive and integrated,” said Karim Habib, head of Kia Global Design Center.

“Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles.”

The EV6 name mightn’t sound super sexy, but there is a method to the new naming scheme. The EV- prefix provides simplicity and consistency to Kia’s new EV range, and will feature on all its EVs sold throughout Kia’s global markets.

The number suffix will refer to the car’s position in the EV line-up.

Kia remains tight-lipped about its upcoming EV products, but we’ll know more when the EV6 makes its worldwide debut. Kia previously promised a reveal before the end of March 2021.