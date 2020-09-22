Kia officially unveils its new logo

It’s been teased for months now, but Kia has finally taken the wraps off its newest logo design.

Launched a bit over a week ahead of what the company is calling its ‘New Kia Brand Showcase’, the new logo eschews the straight-laced letters-within-oval look that has adorned Korea’s second-biggest carmaker’s creations since 1994.

“Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation”, said Ho Sung Song, Kia’s global President and CEO.

“The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes.”

Kia claims that the new logo is designed to mimic a signature.

‘The rhythmical, unbroken line of the logo conveys Kia's commitment to bringing moments of inspiration, while its symmetry demonstrates confidence,” reads a statement from the company.

Kia’s new logo has already set a new world record, too.

More than 300 so-called pyrodrones launched hundreds of fireworks in a synchronised display, spelling out the new logo and setting a new Guinness World Record for Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Launching Fireworks Simultaneously. Quite.

The brand’s future strategy plans will be announced on January 15, and will likely include more details on its Plan S strategy.

Kia’s future plans were partly announced early in 2020, with the brand planning to expand its battery-electric vehicle (BEV) line-up to 11 models by 2025.

As well, Kia is aiming for BEVs to account for 20 per cent of the brand’s total vehicle sales in markets including Korea, North America and Europe.

That electrified strategy will manifest itself in Australia with the impending launch of Kia’s first EV, the e-Niro, before the middle of 2021.

While specs and details are still under wraps, expect the e-Niro to mimic its sibling, Hyundai’s Kona Electric, in powertrain and endurance.

That means a 385km range from a 150kW/395Nm electric motor and 64kWh battery.

Kia will also roll out a plug-in version of its Sorento SUV early in the new year, in another first for the brand. It’s due to be joined by a regular hybrid version later in the year.