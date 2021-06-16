Snapshot
- Stellantis head of design moves to Lancia
- Jean-Pierre Ploué has worked with PSA since 1999
- Italian marque only sells one model
Lancia could be making a comeback to the world stage with parent company Stellantis appointing one of its most senior figures to spearhead the Italian company's return.
French designer Jean-Pierre Ploué has been chosen as the new design chief for the marque after being heavily involved within the PSA Group since 1999, serving as its director of design from 2008.
Ploué was a part of Citroën's revival in the early 2000s, with the C4, second generation C5, C6 and DS3 all being released while he was the head of the Citroën Design Centre, also designing the GT by Citroën concept car before his move to the greater PSA Group.
Despite being appointed as the head of design for Stellantis when PSA and FCA merged earlier this year, Ploué has been given a higher calling by taking up the role of Lancia's new design chief.
For the past decade, Lancia has sold just one model of car, the Ypsilon, which is available only on the Italian market and is based on the Fiat 500, undergoing multiple updates but only in styling.
Poulé sees the opportunity to help Lancia re-emerge as a challenge and hinted at the growing potential for it to become more widely available in Europe.
"[The] Lancia renaissance is a truly exciting challenge," said Ploué.
"Lancia is an iconic brand, which will be restored to its central historical position in Europe, leveraging on its huge potential.’’
Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares, recently stated the individual brands of the company will have ten years to prove their worth by sorting out, implementing and showing change before any decisions are made on which will be axed.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
News
What is Stellantis? Groupe PSA and FCA join forces
Stellantis is the new big name in the automotive world, and it could spell bad news for Chrysler.
-
News
Stellantis gives brands stay of execution until 2031
Marques like Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Lancia, and Vauxhall can rest easy…for now
-
News
FCA takes charge of former PSA brands in Australia and New Zealand
The distribution network will remain the same with Inchcape, Ateco Group and Armstrongs involved, but now reporting to FCA in Melbourne