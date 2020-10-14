LDV has thumped a large fist on the commercial van table with its brand new Deliver 9 large van, pitching it as a safer, cheaper alternative to the category-leading Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

The Deliver 9 is the company’s first entrant into the space, and sits above the G10 petrol-powered one-tonne van and the V80 one-tonne diesel van.

“The all-new LDV Deliver 9 wins on three key product truths,” said Dinesh Chinnappa, LDV’s general manager. “It carries more for less, it’s loaded with technology and safety, and it’s the segment price leader.

“We know our value proposition is better than the opposition, and that we’re more than comparable across a range of key criteria – which is why the all-new Deliver 9 delivers more for Australian businesses.”

“We want to go head to head with the segment sales leader, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter,” said ATECO spokesperson Oliver Peagam during the launch of the Deliver 9.

“And the reason we’re going to do that is because despite our massive price advantage – we’re 61.6 pecent cheaper – we also have nothing to fear when it comes to a specification face-off.”

The range kicks off from $39,990 to ABN holders ($42,095 otherwise) for a long wheelbase, mid-height roof manual-equipped van, with an auto transmission adding a little over $2600 to that total. The cab-chassis version – which will be aimed at campervan makers – will cost the same.

A high-roof long-wheelbase Deliver 9, meanwhile, starts at $44,200 in manual guise and rises to $46,831 in auto trim.

There is also a single mid-roof/mid-wheelbase auto Deliver 9 which costs $43,148.

Based on a brand new platform and powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, the Deliver 9 comes in three body styles as well as cab-chassis and bus variants.

In terms of payload, the Deliver 9 kicks off at 1500kg for the auto mid-roof/mid-wheelbase auto, rising to a maximum of 1670kg for the high-roof/long-wheelbase manual (30kg for auto).

All variants can tow up to 2800kg of braked trailer.

A 1366mm wide gap between the wheel arches can cope with two Australian-standard pallets, and 180-degree doors are standard. LED lights and rubberised flooring are also standard fitment in the van variants, which include a mid- and high-roof offering. The vans all feature a single sliding door on the driver's side.

Driver assist systems from Bosch offers stability control and hill-hold, while six airbags (including double curtain bags) and four rear view sensors are standard, while a $1500 option pack provides lane change assist, blind spot monitoring, keyless entry and rear doors that open out at 236 degrees.

The 110kW/375Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine combines with either a six-speed auto or manual transmissions that send power to the rear wheels.

Central locking and cruise control (adaptive on the auto) is also standard, along with a multi-function steering wheel, two USB ports and a 10.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Servicing starts with a 5000km first service, before pushing out to 30,000km/12-month intervals.

A capped-price servicing plan will cost $1895 for three years or 95,000km (whichever comes first).

LDV claims the Deliver 9 has more power and torque than the equivalent Sprinter, better infotainment, but not quite as much cargo space. Double curtain bags are also not available on the Sprinter.

“Normally, we stay away from the higher-priced, higher specified players because our message gets diluted somewhat by their high spec and technology levels,” said Peagam. “But nothing is normal in 2020, and we’re not going to do that this time.”

The Sprinter currently holds a 30 percent share of the large commercial van market in Australia, twice that of its next competitors which include the Ford Transit, Renault Master, Volkswagen Crafter and Fiat Ducato.

“We know the competitive set in terms of price, spec and sales volume and we know and the Deliver 9 can beat the opposition and offer more to Australian businesses both big and small,” said Peagam.