ldv deliver 9 van recall

A recall notice has been issued for a potentially fatal brake fault affecting MY2020-21 LDV Deliver 9 Vans.

The fault involves a rear brake pipe that could leak brake fluid due to a manufacturing defect.

According to the Product Australia recall, if the rear brake pipe leaks, "it may result in a loss of braking performance, which can increase the risk of serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users".

The recall affects 535 LDV Deliver 9 Vans in Australia.

Vehicles Identification Numbers (VIN) of the affected vehicles can be found here.

Affected owners and operators can take their vehicles to their authorised LDV dealer to have the work carried out to their vehicle.

For further information, contact an authorised LDV dealer or call LDV Customer Assist on 1800 709 832.

The LDV Deliver 9 Van is a newcomer to Australia, having arrived in late 2020 as a 61 per cent cheaper alternative to the category-leading Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Distributed in Australia by Ateco, it is the Chinese carmaker’s first entrant into the large-van market here and sits above the LDV G10 petrol-powered one-tonne van and the V80 one-tonne diesel van.