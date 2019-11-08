The Tochigi Prefectural police service consists of a lucky group of rozzers. Not only do they patrol a gorgeous area of Japan north of Tokyo, now they can do so in a Lexus LC500 police car.

The 5.0-litre V8-powered Lexus luxo coupe joins a slightly more menacing Nissan R35 GT-R, also donated to the force recently.

Reports range from stating the car was gifted by Lexus, to it having been donated by a Lexus executive, though no statement from Lexus appears to back this up.

Instead, the car appears to have been donated by Kazuo Nakamura, the same benefactor as the Nissan GT-R and the CEO of pharmaceutical company CMIC.

A report from Japan says he told the department, "I'd like you to make use of this in preventing traffic accidents."

Of course, the vehicle will be used as more of a PR benefit than in any particularly intense duties, though Tochigi police chief says it will see use on the road in crime prevention and traffic patrol.

Of course, there are plenty of other drool-worthy patrol cars in Japan, with police forces taking a similar approach to Australian highway patrol when FPVs and HSVs were on the menu.

An R34 Skyline GT-R, an Autech R33 GT-R, a Mazda FD RX-7, and even a Honda NSX supercar have all graced the roads of Japan donning the black and white police livery.

The Lexus LC500 is arguably the most luxurious to date, with suspension designed for comfortable cruising on long trips. However, an aggressive V8 growl gives away the potential for the car to get angry when called upon.

Here in Australia, the updated LC500 and the new LC500 Convertible are the closest you can get to feeling like a Tochigi copper.

