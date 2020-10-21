Mazda has unveiled a new top-of-the-range variant of its impressive new BT-50 dual-cab ute – and it’s called Thunder.

The tough-looking workhorse is based on the automaker’s regular range-topping GT model and has been specifically designed for the Australian market, delivering a package similar to Toyota’s Hilux Rugged X and Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior.

Mazda’s team of local in-house engineers have added new equipment, designed to cater to BT-50 owners keen on exploiting the dual-cab’s off-road capabilities.

The front of the ute scores a low-set new steel bullbar with single hoop and an integrated underbody bash plate that should better protect the car when the going gets rough.

Also integrated into the bullbar is a custom Lightforce dual-row LED light bar, which will be handy on regional trips and weekend getaways.

Flanking either side of the Thunder is a set of matte black fender flares and complimenting side steps, and the ute also sits on new 18-inch black alloy wheels.

At the rear of the dual-cab, a new matte black rear bar has been fitted, as well as an electric roller tonneau cover, tub liner, and new “Thunder” decals.

Powering the new BT-50 flagship is the same 3.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine found in the rest of the model range.

The torquey donk dolls out 140kW and 450Nm, sending power to all four wheels via either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

The Thunder comes equipped with a switchable locking differential as standard, ensuring its off-road cred.

Fuel economy is rated at 7.7L/100km when fitted with the six-speed manual, and 8.0L/100km when optioned with the six-speed automatic transmission.

Mazda Australia has priced the new Thunder with an introductory offer of $65,990 drive-away for the Dual Cab 4x4 manual and $68,990 driveaway for the Dual Cab 4x4 automatic.

After that, the sticker price will remain the same, but buyers will need to fork out for on-road costs.

Mazda has confirmed the rugged Thunder will be rolling into showrooms from April.

Aside from the custom kit, the Thunder comes equipped with all the goodies of the BT-50 GT model, which includes:

Power-adjustable chrome exterior mirrors with power-folding and heating functions

Brown leather upholstery

Driver’s seat with 8-way power adjustment

Heated front seats

Remote engine start (automatic transmission)

Front parking sensors

LED Headlamps with auto levelling

LED front fog lamps

LED signature daytime running lamps

Dual-zone climate control air-conditioning with rear vents

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Auto-dimming interior mirror

Rear seat with centre armrest

9-inch full-colour infotainment touchscreen

Satellite navigation

Advanced keyless entry

Power windows

Carpeted floors

Cruise Control (manual transmission)

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go (automatic transmission)

Apple CarPlay® (wireless and USB) and Android™ Auto (USB)

Bluetooth® hands-free telephone and audio capability

DAB+ digital radio

Reverse camera

Rear-seat USB charging point

Airbags SRS (driver, front passenger, side, curtain, driver’s knee and driver’s far-side)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Attention Assist

Automatic High Beam (AHB)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK) – Overtaking

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

Hill Launch Assist (HLA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) (automatic transmission only)

Locking Rear Differential (LRD) – switchable on/off

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Roll Over Protection (ROP)

Secondary Collision Reduction

Speed Assist System

Traction Control System (TCS)

Turn Assist

