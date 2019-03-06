2020 4X4 Of The Year contender: Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior

WHAT you see here is the new Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior.

The N-Trek Warrior is not to be confused with the bread-and-butter N-Trek, which is merely an exercise in styling. In contrast, the Warrior is an exercise in engineering, or more specifically chassis re-engineering by Premcar, the current embodiment of the Prodrive, Tickford and Ford Performance Vehicles dynasty.

It brings specially tuned springs and dampers and a bigger wheel/tyre package essentially to improve off-road performance. To this end the Warrior also sports a bespoke steel front bar, underbody protection and siderails, as well an LED light bar, a redesigned towbar and various styling enhancements.

The Warrior will be built in Melbourne by Premcar yet comes with full factory backing and warranty, and standard Navara powertrains. It’s offered with both six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic gearboxes.

