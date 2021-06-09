Snapshot 25 dealerships in Belgium, Spain, and the UK said to be affected

German automaker could be looking to bolster cash reserves and reduce operating costs

Could also be the precursor to an 'agency model' for the European market

Mercedes-Benz is said to be planning on selling around 25 of its dealerships and service centres in Belgium, Spain, and the UK.

According to the German publication Handelsblatt and also Automotive News Europe, the automaker is looking to free up funds and reduce operating costs on the continent.

The 25 Mercedes-owned dealerships involved currently employ roughly 2800 people, with the Stuttgart firm thought to be looking to sell to third party dealer groups or investors, who may guarantee the job security of affected employees.

"In potential talks with interested buyers, high priority is placed on their [the dealerships'] long-term economic success and the continuation of Mercedes-Benz's operations," a Mercedes spokesperson told Automotive News Europe.

It’s thought the sale could fetch as much as €1billion (roughly AU$1.5billion), which is roughly one per cent of the automaker’s annual revenue (according to 2020 figures).

Locally, this news is unlikely to affect Mercedes-Benz dealerships, as the automaker doesn’t own any – they’re all franchised.

The news may also point to the automaker considering introducing its ‘agency model’, which has already been rolled out in Sweden, to other European markets.