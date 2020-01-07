MG has unleashed the cheapest pure electric car on the Australian market, the MG ZS EV.

Priced from $40,990 plus on-road costs ($43,990 drive-away), the all-electric version of the small SUV is almost double the price of the petrol-engined version it’s based on but still thousands cheaper than other electric cars currently on sale.

The Chinese carmaker’s first EV undercuts Hyundai’s Ioniq Electric at $48,970 plus on-road costs and the Nissan Leaf's $49,990 retail price tag.

The price also undercuts the initial $46,990 that was announced for pre-orders made earlier in 2020.

Those keen MG EV early adopters will get a refund (or pay a lower price if they are yet to pay) and get a small financial sweetener for taking the early EV leap.

“Were really focused on making electric for everyone,” said MG Australia director of marketing and product development, Danny Lenartic.

“We’re going to spark consumers into action,” he added, with a “readily and accessible for everyone.”

MG says this is the start of its electric car journey in Australia.

“Before long MG will offer an affordable electric driveline in key segments,” said Lenartic, with plans for four models by 2025.

“MG is bringing electric to everyone.”

ZS EV range and charging

By EV standards the MG ZS EV has modest electric range, capable of just 263km between charges. Its lithium-ion battery pack can store 44.5kWh.

A single electric motor produces 105kW and 353Nm and drives the front wheels.

The ZS EV is covered by a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty and the high voltage battery pack has a separate eight-year, 160,000km warranty.

Home AC charging can be done using a wallbox for up to 7.2kW, allowing a full charge in about seven hours.

DC fast charging can provide up to 50kW for an 80-percent charge in about 40 minutes.

The MG ZS EV comes standard with a panoramic sunroof and fake leather seats. There’s an 8.0-inch touchscreen with satellite-navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It is visually distinguished by unique alloy wheels and an EV badge on the rear.