The Porsche Boxster turns 25 this year and the iconic German sports car maker is celebrating with a limited edition variant named simply Porsche Boxster 25 Years.

It’s based on the current Porsche Boxster GTS 4.0 and the mechanical differences are minimal. For starters, the 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated six-cylinder produces the same 294kW as the GTS, which means straightline performance is identical.

Porsche plans to build 1250 examples available with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission or six-speed manual. The order books open now for the $183,900 roadster, representing a $9100 jump above a regular GTS 4.0.

When deliveries begin in April, the Porsche Boxster 25 Years will offer owners a roadster that wears a range of blink-and-you’ll-miss them enhancements, except for the very noticeable and unique two-tone 20-inch wheels.

They’re finished in a colour Porsche calls Neodyme, saying it provides a “copper-like shimmering brown” to match the front bumper inserts, side air intakes and PORSCHE badge lettering.

These wheels and a Bordeaux red interior go some way to emulating the original 1993 Boxster concept’s colour palette. Meanwhile, Boxster 25 lettering features on the convertible top, heated GT steering wheel and door sill trims.

The rest of the car will be a high-spec affair, loaded with goodies like adaptive sports suspension, a mechanical LSD, auto-dimming mirrors and rain sensor, heated 14-way power seats, Lane Change Assist, ParkAssist, dual-zone climate control, a Light Design Package and Apple CarPlay with digital radio.

Porsche mentions the fuel filler cap is finished with an aluminium look to match the sports exhaust system’s tailpipes.

Although the 25 Years' hero colour is silver, Porsche also offers Deep Black and Carrara White metallic paints that come with the same black windscreen surround.

Porsche originally revealed the Boxster at the 1993 Detroit Motor Show before launching the production version in 1996.

Four generations later, it’s sold more than 357,000 units. The current range includes turbocharged four-cylinder and non-turbocharged six-cylinder engines.

