Self-driving air taxis may not be so far fetched after all, with yet another major car manufacturer joining the flying car race.

Porsche has revealed its patented images for a fully electric flying car that will be equipped with both vertical take off and landing capabilities (VTOL).

As one of the most powerful brands on the road, this joint venture with aircraft maker Boeing could now see Porsche dominate the air too.

We’ve been teased with the idea of cars that fly themselves for years (link) but now this new marriage could bring us a step closer. Porsche and Boeing have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore this space and analyse the market potential of moving people through the air rather than on the ground.

“Porsche is looking to enhance its scope as a sports car manufacturer by becoming a leading brand for premium mobility. In the longer term, this could mean moving into the third dimension of travel,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “We are combining the strengths of two leading global companies to address a potential key market segment of the future.”

Volvo’s owner, Geely, takes a leap on flying cars of the future

Of course, it will come at a cost. It’s no doubt that you’ll have to be rich to own one of these; it is a Porsche after all. But can any man and his dog fly one? The answer is yes.

Unlike a traditional helicopter or airplane, the VTOL is autonomous. Thankfully, this means you don’t need a pilot’s license to own one; however, Porsche will also grant human control if you do have adequate qualifications.

So with Porsche coming on strong(or so it seems) in the aerospace game, which other car brands are challengers in the air taxi space?

Audi subsidiary Italdesign joined forces with Airbus, revealing their concept at the 2017 Geneva motor show, but they announced in October last year that their plans have been suspended.

However, Hyundai, Rolls Royce and Aston Martin (links) are all still in the race to recreate the way we travel – the question is, who will win the airspace race

Here’s hoping that with the combination of expertise, money and resources between these two powerhouses the task at hand could make this dream a reality.