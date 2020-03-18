Porsche’s upcoming Taycan Cross Turismo electric crossover has been spied undisguised by an Instagram user in the United States.

Photographer @noobtographer snapped a revealing look at the wagon/SUV hybrid while it was undergoing testing in Los Angeles, California.

Gone is the camouflage of previous development cars, revealing a close look at what will likely be the Taycan Cross Turismo in its production specification.

It’s expected that the Taycan Cross Turismo will make its worldwide debut mid-way through 2021, before joining the Taycan sedan in Australian showrooms later this year.

From the images, we can glean that the design remains largely true to the Mission E Cross Turismo concept that was shown at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept

It features a taller ride height, black cladding along the wheel arches and a taller roofline that should not only fit more luggage, but address headroom issues in the second row - a common criticism of the Taycan sedan.

Spy photos of the front end show a similar design to the normal Taycan.

This development car also sports a set of new windmill-style five-spoke wheels, a design not previously seen on any Porsche.

A sneak peek through the window of the test vehicle reveals a cabin mirroring that of the Taycan sedan, which features a 16.8-inch curved instrument cluster display, a 10.9-inch infotainment screen and a display integrated into the centre console for key interior amenities.

It’s likely that the Taycan Cross Turismo will score many of the same powertrain options as its Taycan sedan sibling including the 4S and Turbo, though it’s uncertain whether the recently-announced rear-wheel-drive variant will be on offer for the off-road-style Cross Turismo.

Stay tuned for further information on the Taycan Cross Turismo crossover as it is revealed.

In the meantime, flick through the gallery above for our best look at the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo yet.