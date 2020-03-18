The price on Porsche Taycan ownership in America has just dropped, thanks to a rear-wheel-drive model being announced for arrival in March.

The Porsche Taycan RWD has been on sale as a base variant in China since mid-2020, with America the next country to take delivery of the rear-wheel-drive luxury EV.

And if you’re discouraged by the Taycan 4S's $190,400 sticker price when the model range launches here next month, WhichCar understands Porsche could introduce the Taycan RWD here as early as next year.

While that’s some time away, it’s worth remembering the Taycan has been on sale in America since April, so we’re not the only ones who will have had to wait.

As for how much you might save? In America, the RWD drops the Taycan’s base price by US$23,900 (AU$30,946) below a 4S when equipped with the standard battery.

The price gap is even wider in China, where the 4S costs 260,000 Yuan (AU$52,032.87) more than the base Taycan.

Currently, the 4S costs $190,400 in Australia, so the entry-level price could potentially fall below $150,000 for the rear-wheel-drive version.

The Taycan RWD retains the 4S variant’s rear motor hooked up to a 79.2kWh battery pack, which is good for 300kW and pushing you to 100km/h from rest in 5.4 seconds.

Upgrade to the 93.4kWh Performance Battery, however, and power jumps to 350kW while acceleration and the top speed, set at 230km/h, remain the same.

For reference, the Taycan 4S, using the same battery, accelerates to 100km/h from rest in 4.0 seconds, but its range is hampered by a 98kg weight penalty.

The range for the Taycan RWD sits at 414km on the New European Driving Cycle, and up to 489km with a performance battery.

The 4S, meanwhile, offers 365km and 414km respectively on its battery options.

Stay tuned for more info about an entry-level Taycan over the coming months.

