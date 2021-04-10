WhichCar
Renault 4 badge builds hype for retro reboot

By Kathryn Fisk, 12 Apr 2021 Car News

Renault 4 rumoured for retro reboot alongside 2023 Renault 5 EV prototype after firm trademarks new badge

The French carmaker has previously teased a surprise is coming based on the 4L van in November

The iconic Renault 4 could be set to make a comeback – after a new badge in the same style as that of the 2023 EV Renault 5 retro reboot was discovered.

The trademark application, discovered by Auto Express, hints at a reprisal for the historic car with plenty of stylistic inspiration taken from its predecessor  – which was one of the company’s greatest sales successes, being produced from 1961 to 1994.

A new Renault 4 would join its sibling, the Renault 5 prototype – due in 2023 as an affordable electric supermini – as part of the French marque’s vehicle electrification drive by 2025.

2021 marks the 60th anniversary of the Renault 4, and although the carmaker has not confirmed any details about a reimagined Renault 4, it has teased that there will be a “surprise” based on the 4L van coming in November.

This teaser means it’s looking likely we could see the 4 return as a cheap electric commercial vehicle as well as the five-door passenger version. It’s thought the 4 would be larger than the original, making it closer to an SUV or crossover than its forebear.

Underneath, the Renault 4 will sit on the same CMF-B platform as the new 5 and share its electric powertrains.

Over the 33 years the 4 was produced, it was built in 17 factories worldwide, including in Renault’s Heidelberg factory in Victoria between 1962 and 1966.

