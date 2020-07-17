Sebastian Vettel sells off Ferrari collection after being dropped from F1 team

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel is selling a number of collectible Ferraris in the wake of his exit from the Scuderia Ferrari F1 squad.

Eight of the cars in his collection are located in Switzerland, but will be sold through dealership Tom Hartley Jnr in the UK.

The impressive cache of vehicles includes a 2004 Ferrari Enzo, 2016 Ferrari LaFerrari as well as a 1996 Ferrari F50 – all of which are red and are currently under offer or have been sold.

All three of the ‘big five’ Ferraris are low-kilometre examples which have been certified by the Ferrari Classiche programme – meaning all are original cars with matching numbers. The best of the best you can buy, effectively.

Others cars being sold by Vettel include a triple-layer yellow Ferrari F12 TDF, a black Ferrari 458 Speciale, a silver 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL65 Black Series and a 2002 BMW Z8 roadster.

The Ferrari F50 was first delivered new to Denmark and subsequently purchased by Vettel in 2015, his first year at Ferrari. It’s showing just 4312 miles from new, and comes with all the extras such as flight case, hard top, luggage and Ferrari car cover.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series was gifted new to Vettel after he won the first-ever Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009.

No prices are listed by the dealership, with interested parties instructed to enquire for pricing.

However, there is no doubt that these highly-desirable cars won’t be on the market for long.

