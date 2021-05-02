Vintage R/C toys are backed by a hugely passionate cult following, and Japanese toymaker Tamiya is frequently found at the centre of the collectible community with iconic nameplates such as Grasshopper, Hornet and Hotshot.

‘Wild One’ was another breakout R/C assembly kit, initially released in 1985. It enjoyed such a cult following that Tamiya later re-released it in 2012, and again in 2015.

The Wild One buggy will return bigger and better than ever in 2022, with Tamiya set to license a number of life-sized assembly kits that you can build at home – and actually drive.

You won’t find them at your local hobby shops however, as the vehicle kits will be produced and sold by UK firm, the Little Car Company.

The aptly-named boutique firm is also responsible for the reborn Baby Bugatti II and Aston Martin DB5 Junior; both handcrafted and meticulously-finished 2/3-scale electric buggies that can fit both child and adult alike.

Dubbed the Wild One MAX, the electric off-road buggy is comprised of a tubular space-frame chassis and coilover suspension, with its electric motor sending power exclusively to the rear wheels.

The Wild One MAX is cornered by 15-inch off-road tyres, Brembo brakes and a regenerative braking system. Just a single driver’s seat is fitted, with a three-point seatbelt and digital gauges.

Prices are expected to start from US$8250, which equates to around AU$10,600 at the current exchange rate. While that may be the most expensive Tamiya kit we’ve ever heard of, that’s a comparable bargain compared to the Little Car Company’s Baby Bugatti and Aston Martin; which cost AU$50,000 and $65,000 respectively.

That base price affords you a 2kWh battery capable of travelling up to 40 kilometres with a top speed of around 50km/h. Various driving modes will be available to adjust top speed, power output and throttle maps.

Even more exciting, the Little Car Company is also planning to offer a number of add-ons and accessory kits which can increase performance and range, as well as offering kits to upgrade suspension and brakes, or even make it street legal.

Global launch and customer deliveries are only expected to begin from 2022, however the pre-order books are open and available at wildonemax.com